Dignity to homemakers, 50 lakh new job opportunities: MNM releases manifesto

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will take place on April 6.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday unveiled the agenda for women's welfare. Announcing his party's poll assurances, Kamal said that the MNM is committed to ensuring the dignity and recognition of homemakers. MNM also released a seven-point manifesto for women, youth and sports development.

The agenda’s prime focus was to create 50% representation for women in every uniformed sector. It also stated that hostels will be made in every district for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress. It was also promised that a follow-up system on complaints registered with 181 women's helpline will be established.

It was also assured that sanitary napkins would be distributed via the Public Distribution System (PDS) for adolescent girls and women from poor, urban and rural backgrounds. A rural bank will be established in each district and it will be completely run by women and for women.

The agenda also added that education, skill-building, employment, and socio-economic support would be provided to all single mothers. If the party comes to power, the government in collaboration with other NGOs also promised to provide infrastructure for women in public spaces (like bus stops and railway stations). A free reproductive health check-up would also be organised once every six months.

Speaking on the issues of unemployment, the party on forming the government, promises 50 lakh new job opportunities within the tenure. “Guaranteed jobs within 100 square km from your pin code. Don’t seek work, work will seek you,” the party’s agenda reads.

Meanwhile, Kamal Hasan announced that former President APJ Abdul Kalam's scientific advisor V Ponraj, who had joined the MNM, would be the Vice President of the party. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) have already forged an alliance, with Kamal Haasan as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will take place on April 6 and the results will be announced on May 2.