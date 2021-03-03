Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) have sealed an alliance, with Kamal Haasan as the Chief Ministerial candidate, said AISMK founder Sarath Kumar at a party event in Pudukottai on Wednesday.



AISMK and IJK entered into an alliance on February 26. Sarath Kumar and IJK members also met Kamal Haasan at his party office on Saturday. Though AISMK has announced the alliance, there is no official announcement yet from MNM on the formation of a Third Front.



Speaking during the event, Sarath Kumar, who was formerly in an alliance with AIADMK, criticised his former ally PMK. Sarath Kumar on Wednesday alleged, “Someone told me that all the parties are functioning based on caste and people told me that I can also get 23 seats (The seats allotted to PMK) if I start threatening people. However, I said no because I want equality to win. However, I still endorse that the love for the race should be there in the heart.”



Sarathkumar said, “From now on they will start knowing my strength. They will know when we contest in Radhapuram, Kovilpatti and when we contest 26 Southern constituencies. We will step back in certain constituencies but we will contest in the constituencies that we want.”

“Radhapuram’s MLA is Lawrence and it’s confirmed. Similarly if Radhika contests in Kovilpatti then her victory is confirmed,” he said,

Radikaa Sarathkumar to contest from Velachery?

During the same event, AISMK Deputy General Secretary Vivekanandan said, Radikaa Sarathkumar will contest from Velachery as part of AIMSK alliance. Speaking at the party event in Pudukottai, Radhikaa Sarathkumar also said, “[AISMK founder] Sarath Kumar doesn't have fear and he will bow only to affection. He is here to contest since he hopes he will get all your affection. This election will bring change.”



“If the leader tells me, then I’ll contest in the election. The people want me to contest from Kovilpatti or Velachery. However, I do not know what god will say since he (Sarathkumar) is the god even for me,” she said.



However, MNM’s governing council member Kumaravel has also submitted an application to contest from Velachery.



Recently, Radikaa quit from the serial Chithi 2 and shared a photograph along with the cast. Taking to social media, she said, “Mixed mood of happiness and a tinge of sadness as I sign off from Chithi 2 and mega serials for now. Given the best of my years and hard work in Sun TV, sad to say bye to all the technicians and co-stars. The show must go on good luck to Cavin, Venba and Yazhini.”



Radikaa also said that she will use her time to focus on Radaan Mediaworks, which suffered losses due to the lockdown, and she will join as Chief General Secretary of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi.



In 2016, actor-turned-politician and founder of AISMK Sarath Kumar contested from Tiruchendur constituency as part of AIADMK alliance and Radhikaa Sarathukumar actively campaigned for Sarathkumar. However, Sarathkumar lost the elections.