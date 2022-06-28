Dhanush announces release date of Parthiban’s single-shot film Iravin Nizhal

Touted to be the world’s first non-linear, single-shot film, ‘Iravin Nizhal’ has music by AR Rahman and has an ensemble cast.

The makers of the much-awaited single-shot, non-linear Tamil film Iravin Nizhal, which is helmed by filmmaker and actor Parthiban, announced on Monday, July 27, that the film is slated to hit screens on July 15 this year. The announcement about the film's release was made by actor Dhanush, who took to Twitter to put out a poster that had the film's release date and said, "All the best to the team."

The ensemble cast includes actors Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Brigida Saga, Sneha Kumar, Anand Krishnan and Chandru, among others. The teaser, which was released on May 1, features Parthiban’s character mentioning that hunger and poverty has chased him throughout his life.

The trailer of the film was unveiled in May this year. Sharing the trailer, Madhavan wrote, “What a complete honor and privilege it is for me to post this trailer of #IRAVINNIZHAL .. fantastic and effortless technique and so very brilliant. A must watch film.” It is touted to be the first single shot, non linear film in world cinema.

Meanwhile, the makers had described the film in the caption below the YouTube video: “A path-breaking effort in filming through an enormous set of 59 settings, with over 300 actors, 150 technicians, numerous costumes and makeup changes, through 50 years of time period all beautifully choreographed into one single shot and achieved after a whopping 90 days of rehearsals. Yes, it's a single-shot film, in a non-linear narrative, also certified as the World's first Non-Linear Single Shot Film by the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records,” the description read.

Other Kollywood filmmakers such as Seenu Ramaswamy and Pathu Thala director Obeli Krishna also heaped praises on the film. "It is the first Asian Tamil film without an editor. It is the first non-linear single shot film in which actor Parthiban himself acts and also directs others. Iravin Nizhal is historical pride and a lighthouse to Tamil cinema,” read the translation of director Seenu Ramasamy’s tweet, which was posted on April 29.

Pathu Thala director Obeli tweeted, “Fortunate to watch Parthiban sir's Iravin Nizhal. No words to praise his art and dedication. AR Rahman sir's BGM gives life and engagement. Loved Arthur Wilson's camera and art direction. Big salute to the team. It's going to be a curriculum for filmmakers, real single shot movie.”