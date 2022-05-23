Parthiban's single-shot film Iravin Nizhal to release in June

The makers also released a trailer of the AR Rahman musical, which hints at a dark thriller.

Flix Kollywood

Filmmaker and actor Parthiban is gearing up for his upcoming Tamil film Iravin Nizhal. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Sunday, May 22. The film is set to hit the big screens on June 24. The trailer hints that the film revolves around Parthiban’s character taking a look back at different stages of his life. The cast includes actors Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Brigida Saga, Sneha Kumar, Anand Krishnan and Chandru, among others.

Touted to be the world's first non-linear single-shot film, Iravin Nizhal has music by AR Rahman. VFX for the film is handled by Cottalango Leon. The trailer was unveiled by Madhavan on April 22, who wrote, “What a complete honor and privilege it is for me to post this trailer of #IRAVINNIZHAL .. fantastic and effortless technique and so very brilliant. A must watch film.”

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote on YouTube, “A path-breaking effort in filming through an enormous set of 59 settings, with over 300 actors, 150 technicians, numerous costumes and makeup changes, through 50 years of time period all beautifully choreographed into one single shot and achieved after a whopping 90 days of rehearsals. Yes, it's a single-shot film, in a non-linear narrative, also certified as the World's first Non-Linear Single Shot Film by the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.”

Some filmmakers took to social media earlier to praise Parthiban and his team. "It is the first Asian Tamil film without an editor. It is the first non-linear single shot film in which actor Parthiban himself acts and also directs others. Iravin Nizhal is historical pride and a lighthouse to Tamil cinema,” read the translation of director Seenu Ramasamy’s tweet, which was posted on April 29.

Meanwhile, Pathu Thala director Obeli Krishna tweeted on April 30, "Fortunate to watch Parthiban sir's Iravin Nizhal. No words to praise his art and dedication. AR Rahman sir's BGM gives life and engagement. Loved Arthur Wilson's camera and art direction. Big salute to the team. It's going to be curriculum for filmmakers, real single shot movie.”

Watch the trailer: