‘Iravin Nizhal’ is touted to be the world’s first non-linear single shot film.

The teaser of actor-director Parthiban’s upcoming movie Iravin Nizhal was unveiled on May 1. The movie traces the life of Parthiban’s character, who mentions that hunger and poverty has chased him throughout his life. The cast also includes actors Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Brigida Saga, Sneha Kumar, Anand Krishnan, and Chandru, among others.

Iravin Nizhal is touted to be the world's first non-linear single shot film.The film has A R Rahman on board as the music composer and Cottalango Leon handling its VFX. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote on YouTube, “The latest creation from a New Wave Filmmaker Mr. Radhakrishnan Parthiban runs for 100mins and was filmed uniquely in a Single Shot. Yes, it's a single-shot film. Up until now, in the world of cinema, the screenplay of single shot films has been spun based on upcoming or linear events in a story but, Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night) will be the world's first non-linear single-shot feature film.“

Some filmmakers took to social media to heap praises on the film. Taking to Twitter, Seenu Ramasamy wrote in Tamil on April 29, "It is the first Asian Tamil film without an editor. It is the first non-linear single shot film in which actor Parthiban himself acts and also directs others. 'Iravin Nizhal' is historical pride and a light house to Tamil cinema."

Director Obeli Krishna, who is now directing actor Simbu's next film Paththu Thala, too, had words of praise for Parthiban's film. "Fortunate to watch Parthiban sir's 'Iravin Nizhal'. No words to praise his art and dedication. A R Rahman sir's BGM gives life and engagement. Loved Arthur Wilson's camera and art direction. Big salute to the team. It's going to be curriculum for film makers, real single shot movie,” he tweeted on April 30.

Oscar-winning sound mixer Craig Mann, who was on board in Iravin Nizhal, also lauded director Parthiban’s achievement. Director and actor Parthiban, who posted a video clip of the popular sound designer speaking about his film on his Twitter handle, wrote, "I never even imagined while watching 'Whiplash' that one day I would be working with this 'sound' person." In the video clip, Craig Mann is heard saying, "Parthiban's achievement on this film is quite something. The technical skill to pull this off is very impressive."

Parthiban's previous film, Oththa Seruppu, a film which featured only him in the lead, had opened to critical acclaim.

