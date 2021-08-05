Dhanush and Nithya Menen’s upcoming film ‘D44’ is titled ‘Thiruchitrambalam’

The shooting for the film, which is being directed by Mithran Jawahar, commenced with a pooja ceremony in Chennai on August 5.

The title of actor Dhanush’s upcoming movie, which was tentatively called D44, with filmmaker Mithran Jawahar was revealed. The makers unveiled the film’s title as Thiruchitrambalam on Thursday, August 5. The movie stars actors Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashi Khanna in the lead.

The movie went on floors on Thursday in Chennai. The shooting commenced with a pooja ceremony that saw Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen and Bharathiraja in attendance, among other cast and crew members. Sharing images from the pooja ceremony, Sun Pictures wrote: "@dhanushkraja's #D44 shooting commences Today!”

We see actors Dhanush, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja clad in white veshtis and shirts, while Nithya Menen is wearing a white salwar-kameez with a dupatta, in the image.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between director Mithran and actor Dhanush after the 2008 movie Yaaradi Nee Mohini, followed by Kutty and Uthamaputhiran that released in the year 2010. Mithran made his directorial debut with Yaaradi Nee Mohini, where Dhanush shared the screen with Nayanthara. Touted to be an entertainer, Thiruchitrambalam is expected to release in theatres next year.



Image Credit: Sun Pictures, Twitter

The movie has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Dhanush has worked with composer Anirudh in multiple movies in the past. The actor and musician teamed up for the first time for the 2012 movie 3. Dhanush has also collaborated with Anirudh in Maari (2015), Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014), Maari (2015) and Thanga Magan (2015).

Dhanush has a slew of releases in his kitty. He recently signed a new project with Fidaa director Sekhar Kammula, who awaits the release of Love Story. He recently wrapped up shooting for the Hollywood movie The Gray Man with filmmaker popular duo Anthony and Joe Russo. He has also wrapped up shooting for Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. His upcoming movie Naane Varuven, with his brother, director Selvaraghavan, is scheduled to go on the floors next month.