Delhi announces night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30

The curfew, in place with immediate effect, is in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region.

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that a night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 pm, will be enforced in the National Capital Region until April 30. The curfew is in place with immediate effect, in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet. "As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the chief minister had said in a press briefing.



As per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday, a total of 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, India recorded over 90,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, at 96,928 cases recorded over the past 24 hours. On Monday, India recorded an all-time high number of COVID-19 cases in a single day at 1,03,558. Currently, the national tally of active COVID-19 cases is 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12, 2020, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,17,32,279, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.