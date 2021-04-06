Delhi night curfew till April 30: Who is exempted and how to get e-pass

The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered the imposition of night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30.

news Coronavirus

As the national capital has reported over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases daily over the last four days, the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered the imposition of night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, with immediate effect till April 30. An order in this regard was issued by the Delhi government on the recommendation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"Situation in COVID-19 in NCT of Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in recent past along with high positivity rate and therefore, it felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am, except or essential services/activities as an emergency measure for well being and safety of people," the order issued by the DDMA said. However, keeping in mind that essential services do not get affected by the decision the state government has given exemption in certain categories.

Who all are exempted?

Officials of the Government of India, public corporations and Delhi government officials, government agencies involved in essential services such as health and family welfare and medical establishments have been given the exemption. Delhi Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, people associated with electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, are also exempted from the night curfew.

Pregnant women and patients seeking treatment are exempted for travel during night time. Private doctors, nurses and paramedics are exempted but need to show their identity cards for travelling in the city during night curfew. Passengers going to the airport and railway station need to show valid tickets for travelling at night.

There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movement. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass.

Apart from these, people associated with banks, insurance offices and ATMs, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services will also be allowed after getting e-pass.

Who is exempted but needs e-pass for travelling during night curfew?

Essential workers or those working for essential services are exempted but carrying an e-pass for travelling between 10 pm-5 am is mandatory. Journalists working in print or electronic media need to get an e-pass for working during night curfew. Those going for COVID-19 vaccination at night need an e-pass for travelling to vaccination centres or hospitals during the night curfew timings.

People travelling in the city or going out of Delhi between 10 pm to 5 am starting from Tuesday till April 30 will need to get an e-pass. However, those that fall under the exemption categories will not require e-passes.

How to get an e-pass?

Visit the Delhi Government's official e-pass website - https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/. One is required to enter all the mentioned details. After filling the form, you will receive a QR enabled exemption on the given mobile number or email-ID. E-pass must be downloaded and shown when asked by the police in the city or at the state borders during night curfew.