Death of Tamil actor-host VJ Chitra: Tributes pour in as fans left shocked

The 29-year-old actor is suspected to have died by suicide.

The death of popular television actor and host Chitra on Wednesday has come as a shock to her colleagues and fans. Tributes have been pouring in since Wednesday morning since the news of her death emerged. The 29-year-old actor is suspected to have died by suicide. Chitra played the role of Mullai Kathiravan aka Mulla, one of the main characters, in the popular Tamil television series Pandian Stories.

Incidentally, Chitra had posted her pictures in a purple and green silk saree from a photoshoot just hours before her death. Expressing anguish over her sudden demise, fans have taken to social media to condole her untimely death, tweeting with the hashtag #RIPChitra. Several of her friends and colleagues, who could not digest the news of her allegedly taking her own life, are grief-stricken.

“When a life full of energy is snuffed away too soon. What drives them far far away? Wish she had reached out to someone, anyone. Never knew her personally, yet feel the pain. Hope you have found what you were looking for, peace,” wrote actor-politician Khushboo.

When a life full of energy is snuffed away too soon. What drives them far far away? Wish she had reached out to someone, anyone. Never knew her personally, yet feel the pain. Hope you have found what you were looking for, peace. #Chitra #RIP. pic.twitter.com/I3x2sFMArA December 9, 2020

Oh dear you don’t deserve this! I still wish this news is untrue #vjchitra pic.twitter.com/CoslRQdh6b — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) December 9, 2020

#Chithra (28) of #PandianStores fame died by suicide, she was quite popular. Recently got engaged to a businessman Hemant. Shocking, may her soul #RIP. pic.twitter.com/39B0trp9vG — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 9, 2020

Sad to hear about death by suicide early today morning of television & serial actress #VJChitra of #PandianStores serial fame. #RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/rylxcr3Gxr — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 9, 2020

Time n again we talk about this

Life is too precious to end it

I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life

Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS... a second is more than enuf to change a decision #RIPChitra — Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) December 9, 2020

Chitra was a popular face among the Tamil television audience. She had hosted shows on major Tamil television channels, including Makkal TV, Jaya TV and Zee Tamizh. She also acted in numerous television serials on multiple channels. According to reports, she had signed on to play an important role in an upcoming Tamil film and was engaged to a businessman in August.

Chitra was reportedly shooting at EVP film city before her death. After completing the shoot, she had checked into her hotel room around 1 am on Wednesday, said the police. The hotel manager had informed the police about her death at around 3 am. The police are investigating the cause of her death.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.