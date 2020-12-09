Popular TV actor and host VJ Chitra found dead in Chennai hotel room

Chitra played one of the main characters, Mullai Kathiravan aka Mulla, on ‘Pandian Stores’.

Popular television serial actor and host Chitra, who rose to fame with her role in the Tamil soap opera Pandian Stores, was found dead at a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet on December 9, Wednesday. Chitra’s role as Mullai Kathiravan aka Mulla on Pandian Stores was one among the main characters on the popular show. She was 29 and is suspected to have died by suicide.

According to the police, the actor had checked into her room around 1 am on Wednesday after completing a shoot. Speaking to TNM, a police official from Nazrathpet station says, “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death.” More details are awaited.

Chitra’s family members, who also live in Chennai, have been informed by the police. She was a resident of Kotturpuram in Chennai. Chitra was reportedly engaged to a businessman this August. She was also said to have signed to play an important role in an upcoming Tamil film.

Only hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photo shoot, on her Instagram page. She is seen dressed in a purple and green silk saree.

Chitra was a popular face among the Tamil television audience. She has hosted shows on major Tamil television channels, including Makkal TV, Jaya TV and Zee Tamizh, in addition to taking up serials on multiple channels.

Among her televisions serial appearances, some of the shows that shot her to fame include Chinna Papa Periya Papa, which ran on Sun TV between 2014 and 2018; season two of the popular serial Saravanan Meenatchi on Vijay TV; and Darling Darling, which aired on Zee Tamizh between 2016 and 2017. She also played the titular role on Zee Tamizh’s Velunachi. She also hosted Vijay TV’s Vasool Vettai in 2019.

The news of Chitra’s death has shocked many of her fans.

Pandian Stores serial first aired on Vijay TV in October 2018 and has crossed over 500 episodes. Stalin, Sujitha Dhanush, and Venkat Renganathan are among its main cast and popular actors Shanti Williams and Nellai Siva, too, are part of its cast.

Pandian Stores is a popular show among Tamil fans and has been adapted into other languages. In Telugu, it is called Vandinamma, in Kannada as Varalakshmi Stores, in Marathi as Sahakutumb Sahaparivar, in Bengali as Bhaggolokkhi, in Malayalam as Santhwanam and in Hindi as Gupta Brothers.

Watch some of her videos here:

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.