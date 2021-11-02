A day after Chennai techie lost his life, authorities cover pothole on Anna Salai

On November 1, the 32-year-old, who was riding a two-wheeler, hit a pothole that caused him to lose his balance and go under a bus, which killed him.

news Death

A day after 32-year-old Mohammad Yunus lost his life on Chennaiâ€™s Anna Salai, work was undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Highways Department to cover the pothole that caused the accident. At 8.44 am on Monday, November 1, the techie, who was riding a two-wheeler, hit a pothole on Anna Salai arterial near the Chinnamalai area in Saidapet. Yunus lost his balance and fell. His bike skidded towards the government city bus that was moving on his left and he was run over by the rear wheel of the bus. Yunus, who reportedly died on the spot, was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

According to reports, the pothole was created due to rains in Chennai. It was also raining on Monday at the time of the accident. The MTC bus was reportedly travelling from Besant Nagar to Vadapalani via Chinnamalai, when the accident occurred. Soon after the accident, the Guindy Traffic Police rushed to the spot in Chinnamalai.

The CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) footage of the incident was retrieved by the Traffic Investigation Department, according to Puthiyathalaimurai TV.

Following the accident, the driver of the bus, Thevaraja, was arrested by the police after being booked under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and the Motor Vehicles Act for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. The arrest happened despite the fact that the deceased man had lost his balance due to the pothole and had skidded, which led to the accident and his death.

A resident of Nanganallur, Mohammad Yunus, was working as a software engineer in a private company in Chennai. His body was moved to the Royapettah Government Hospital for a post mortem report following his death.

Following the accident, the Tamil Nadu Highways Department, which maintains the Anna Salai arterial road filled the pothole with sand as a temporary solution.

In a similar incident in 2019, a 35-year-old woman lost her life near the Poonamallee High Road in Chennai after her husband tried to avoid a pothole. The woman was riding pillion when she fell after her husband braked in an attempt to avoid hitting the pothole. The woman was thrown off the vehicle and was hit by a truck.

Read: Chennai techie loses balance due to pothole on Anna Salai, killed as he comes under bus