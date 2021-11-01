Chennai techie loses balance due to pothole in Anna Salai, killed as he comes under bus

The incident took place at 8.44 am on Monday on Anna Salai road at the Chinnamalai area of Saidapet in Chennai.

news Accident

Mohammad Yunus, a 32-year-old techie in Chennai, was riding his two-wheeler to go to his office when he was killed â€” due to a pothole â€” on Monday, November 1. The incident took place at 8.44 am on Monday on Anna Salai road at the Chinnamalai area of Saidapet in Chennai. Per the CCTV footage from the accident spot, the young manâ€™s two-wheeler hits runs over a , after which he lost balance.

His two-wheeler then started veering towards the city bus that was running along on his left. Soon, Yunus and his vehicle skid, and he was crushed by the rear wheel of the city bus. The young man reportedly died on the spot. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Chennai Besant Nagar to Vadapalani via Chinnamalai when the incident took place. The Guindy traffic police rushed the spot soon after the accident was reported. The Traffic Investigation Division retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot for investigation, reported Puthiyathalaimurai TV.

Meanwhile, though the young man lost his balance because of the pothole and came under the bus wheels, Thevaraja, the driver of the government city bus, has been arrested. He has been under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for causing death due to negligence and rash driving respectively.

Yunusâ€™s body has been sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem. Mohammad Yunus was a resident of Nanganallur, working as a software engineer at a private software company in Chennai.

The pothole was reportedly caused due to the rains. Incidentally, it was raining at the time of the accident too. As a band-aid solution, the Tamil Nadu State Highway Department, which maintains the road where the accident took place, filled the pothole with sand after the man lost his life.

Anna Salai, where the incident happened is maintained by the TamilNadu State Highway department. Patch work has been carried out. pic.twitter.com/G6MYcB8Hb2 â€” Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) November 1, 2021

In one of the many such incidents, a 35-year-old woman lost her life as her husband tried to avoid a pothole. The incident took place in 2019 near Poonamallee in Chennai. The woman was riding pillion along with her husband, who applied the hand brake in an attempt to avoid hitting the pothole. However, the woman was thrown off the vehicle, hit the road, and came under the wheels of a container truck.