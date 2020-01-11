‘Darbar’ producers approach police over piracy

‘Darbar’ released worldwide on January 9.

Flix Piracy

Days after the launch of its latest movie Darbar, Lyca Productions has lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against those engaging in piracy of the movie.

In a complaint submitted to the Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, Chennai City, Lyca Productions stated that the movie Darbar was produced by investing a huge sum of money but that there is a campaign to make the producers incur losses.

“...We have been threatened through WhatsApp and the entire movie is getting shared and spread among the common people through WhatsApp group with a frightening note that no audience should go and watch the movie in theatres with an intention to create a huge loss to the producer,” reads the complaint.

Stating that this is a huge blow to the producers and distributors who were involved in the production of the movie, Lyca Productions asked the police to take strict action against those who were sharing the movie illegally.

Darbar released on January 9 in around 7000 screens across the world. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar stars Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Rajinikanth plays Aditya Arunasalam, a police officer who is determined to bust a drug racket in Mumbai. Actors Suneil Shetty, Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas also play significant roles in Darbar. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film while ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan has handled the camera. Sreekar Prasad is the editor for Darbar.

On Friday, the producers announced that certain dialogues had been cut for causing ‘hurt’ to some people. The removed dialogues referred to prisoners going out of the jail during their sentence, which was a clear reference to VK Sasikala, aide to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Sasikala is currently serving a jail term of four years in a Disproportionate Assets case. In 2017, a CCTV footage showed Sasikala and her relative Ilavarasi, who is also serving a jail term, allegedly violating prison rules.

A day before its scheduled release, the Madras High Court had granted an injunction against releasing the movie in Malaysia over financial dispute with DMY Creations, a Malaysia-based entertainment company. DMY Creations had petitioned the court to order an injunction for the movie since Lyca Productions allegedly owed Rs 23.70 crore to it. In its complaint, DMY Creations maintained that it was involved with Lyca Productions for the distribution of movies in Malaysia in the past and Lyca Productions had not settled the dues. The court ordered Lyca Productions to provide a bank guarantee of Rs 4.90 crore to release the movie in Malaysia. After the production house did so, the film was released.