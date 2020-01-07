Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' not to release in Malaysia without bank guarantee: Madras HC

Kollywood

The film, however, can release in India and in other countries without any hassle.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim injunction against releasing Rajnikanth’s Darbar in Malaysia. Should the makers provide a bank guarantee to the tune of Rs 4.90 crore at the Madras High Court, the film can then be released in Malaysia, said Justice Jayachandran who heard the case on Tuesday.

The judge also added that the film can release in India and in other countries except Malaysia without any hassle. Darbar is scheduled to release on January 9 worldwide.

Malaysia based entertainment company DMY Creations has claimed to have loaned Rs 12 crore at a rate of 30% p.a. to Lyca for producing Rajinikanth’s 2018 release, 2.0. Currently, the amount due allegedly stands at Rs 23.70 crore and DMY Creations sought for a ban on Darbar’s release until the dues are settled.

In their countersuit filed on January 3, Lyca had alleged that DMY Creations was liable to pay them an outstanding due of Rs 1.59 crore for distributing their films 2.0, Vada Chennai, Maari and Vantha Rajavathan Varuven in Malaysia.

They refuted DMY Creations’ claim that they borrowed any amount from the latter. Further, they also alleged that DMY Creations was aggrieved since Lyca refrained from giving them the Malaysia distribution rights for two subsequent films - Kaappaan and Darbar.

While Lyca claimed to have given DMY Creations Kaala’s Singapore distribution rights for the amount of money borrowed, the latter denied the claim.

Upon hearing the case, Justice Jayachandran reserved his verdict without announcing a date.

Darbar, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in important roles.

Rajinikanth’s next after Darbar will be under the Sun Pictures banner with director Siva. The project has been currently dubbed as "Thalaivar 168”.