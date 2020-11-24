Cyclone Nivar: Full list of trains cancelled between TN and Kerala for Nov 25

Ahead of the cyclone, the Southern Railways has fully cancelled six special trains between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, apart from other train and bus services.

news CYCLONE NIVAR

The Southern Railways has fully cancelled six special trains, in addition to the ones already cancelled on Monday, that were scheduled to commute between Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 25 (Wednesday), ahead of Cyclone Nivar. The cyclone is expected to hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Wednesday.

The Southern Railways has announced that a full refund for tickets will be granted to passengers. "For e-ticket holders, automatic refund shall be granted. For tickets booked in railway counters, passengers can avail refund from the stations within 15 days of scheduled departure of the train," a statement by the body said. Usually, customers have three days to avail a refund on offline tickets; however, in light of the cyclone, this time period has now been extended.

A list of special trains fully cancelled for November 25 (as announced on Tuesday):

1. Train No 02634 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Daily Superfast Express Special

2. Train No 02633 Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari Daily Superfast Express Special

3. Train No 06724 Kollam – Chennai Egmore Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special

4. Train No 06723 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special

5. Train No 06102 Kollam – Chennai Egmore Express Special via Sengottai, Madurai Jn

6. Train No 06101 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Express Special via Madurai Jn., Sengottai

The Southern Railway had earlier, on Monday, announced that Train No 06795/06796 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Special scheduled to run on November 25 would be completely cancelled.

List of trains to be partially cancelled on November 25:

1. Train No 06231 Mayiladuthurai – Mysuru Special is partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchchirappalli.

2. Train No 06187 Karaikkal – Ernakulam Special partially cancelled between Karaikkal and Tiruchchirappalli.

3. Train No 02084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Special partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuthurai.

4. Train No 02083 Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Special partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchchirappalli.

5. Train No 02897 Puducherry – Bhubaneswar Special partially cancelled between Puducherry and Chennai Egmore.

6. Train No 02868 Puducherry – Howrah Superfast Special partially cancelled between Puducherry and Villupuram.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclone is expected to hit the coast between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening, as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. The Tamil Nadu government has announced Wednesday as a public holiday, and has asked people to stay home and follow the guidelines issued by the government.

