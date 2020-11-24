Cyclone Nivar: List of helpline numbers for emergency services

Cyclone Nivar is expected to hit normal life in delta districts and northern coastal regions of the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced helpline numbers for districts that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Nivar. The depression formed in Bay of Bengal has currently intensified into a cyclonic storm and is set to make landfall on November 25. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wind speed of 100-120 kms at the time of Cyclone Nivar making landfall between Mahabalipuram and Karaikal.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to affect delta districts and northern coastal regions of the state. Taking into account the severity of the cyclonic storm, the Tamil Nadu government has released a list of helplines for districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Coimbatore.

Here is a list of helpline numbers released by government for emergencies:

Chennai

Toll free number: 1913

Helpline: 044 2538 4530, 044 25384530, 044 25243454

Chengalpattu

Helpline:044 27427412, 044 27427414

Ranipet

Arakkonam: 04177236360, 9445000507

Arcot: 04172 235568, 9445000505

Walajah: 04172-232519, 94445000506

Nagapattinam

04365 252500

Ariyalur

Helpline: 04329 226709

Cuddalore

Helpline number: 04142220700

Kancheepuram

Helpline number

Helpline Whatsapp number: 9445071077

Tiruvarur

Helpline WhatsApp: 934536838

Thanjavur

Helpline 9345336838

Coimbatore

Helpline 0422 230114, 0422 2301523

Karaikal

Free helpline numbers - 1070/ 1077

Control Room - 04368 – 228801, 04368 227704

Whatsapp number - 99438 06263

Disaster management control room: 1077, 044- 27237207

The state government has also appointed 10 police officers to monitor the Cyclone Nivar preparedness. The Additional Director General of Police, Operations, Chennai AK Viswanathan will monitor the works in the city, TS Anbu, Inspector General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Chennai will monitor the works in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. The works in Tiruvallur will be monitored by V Vanitha, Inspector General of Police, Railways, Chennai and Nagarajan Inspector General of Police, North Zone will monitor the works in Cuddalore. R Tamil Chandran, Inspector General of Police, Armed Police, Trichy will monitor works in Thiruvarur.