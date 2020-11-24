Cyclone Nivar: Many buses and trains stand cancelled on Nov 24 and 25

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall between Mahabalipuram and Karaikkal on November 25.

news Cyclone Nivar

The government of Tamil Nadu announced suspension of bus transport services in Delta districts from 1 pm on Tuesday until further orders. The announcement came ahead of cyclone Nivar, which is expected to hit Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. According to reports, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that bus services -- inter and intra-district -- in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts will be suspended from 1 pm on Tuesday. The services will remain suspended till further orders in these districts. The precautionary measure was announced keeping in mind the effects of cyclone Nivar in this region.

The southern railways has also cancelled trains that operate in the delta region on November 24 and 25. According to a statement released by the Southern Railways, here’s a full list of trains that will be cancelled due to the cyclone. The Railways also said that a full refund shall be granted for those who had booked tickets to travel in these trains. “For tickets booked in railway counters, passengers shall take refund from the railway counter on surrendering of tickets within 15 days of the scheduled departure of the train as against the regular norm of 3 days. Time limit has been relaxed in this regard. Existing refund rules will prevail for trains which are partially cancelled,” the press release said.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Airport will operate regular services as scheduled on November 24. As of Tuesday morning, scheduled arrivals and departures will happen on November 25. A call on any changes in flight operations will be taken based on the situation, as per an airport official.

The following trains are fully cancelled on November 24 and 25

Train No 06865/06866 Chennai Egmore - Thanjavur – Chennai Egmore Special.

The following trains are fully cancelled on November 25

Train No 06795/06796 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Special.

These trains will be partially cancelled on the journey starting on November 24

Train No 06232 Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai Special is partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuthurai.

Train No 06188 Ernakulam – Karaikkal Special partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Karaikkal.

Train No 02898 Bhubaneswar - Puducherry Special partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Puducherry.

These trains will be partially cancelled on the journey starting on November 25

Train No 06231 Mayiladuthurai – Mysuru Special is partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No 06187 Karaikkal – Ernakulam Special partially cancelled between Karaikkal and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No 02084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Special partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuthurai.

Train No 02083 Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Special partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No 02897 Puducherry – Bhubaneswar Special partially cancelled between Pudhucherry and Chennai Egmore.

Train No 02868 Puducherry – Howrah Superfast Special partially cancelled between Puducherry and Villuppuram.