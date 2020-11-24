Cyclone Nivar: Andhra Pradesh braces for impact, govt makes preparations

The government has dispatched NDRF and SDRF teams to be on standby, and has also issued warnings for paddy farmers and fishermen.

news Nivar Cyclone

With heavy rain expected over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema owing to Cyclone Nivar, the Andhra Pradesh government alerted all district officials to be on standby, and dispatched National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to Nellore. The Disaster Management Commissioner K Kannababu said that as the Bay of Bengal is expected to be rough under the influence of the depression, fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea.

He also advised caution to people living on the coastal and low-lying areas, including paddy farmers harvesting their crops. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Nivar lay centred about 410 km east of Puducherry. "To intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. To cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during Wednesday evening," said an IMD official. Kannababu said that winds blowing at speeds of 65-85 km per hour are expected when the weather system crosses the AP coast.

The IMD had issued an orange warning to Andhra Pradesh. Cloud cover due to the intensifying depression were seen over Andhra and Telangana. Post landfall, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places in Rayalaseema, while north coastal Andhra Pradesh may receive light rainfall.

Simultaneously, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts will witness light to moderate rainfall.

Katamaneni Bhaskar, who is the Commissioner for Health, has asked district authorities to also prepare a plan of action for a post-cyclone scenario. Several relief centres have been set up in parts of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Medical teams, with a medical officer and nurse, have been asked to be posted at relief centres. In case of an outbreak of disease, necessary drugs too have to be made available, officials said.

In case of power failure due to the cyclone, generators have been kept on standby in relief centres.

(With IANS inputs)

Read:

Cyclone Nivar: Full list of trains cancelled between TN and Kerala for Nov 25

Cyclone Nivar: List of helpline numbers for emergency services