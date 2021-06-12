COVID-19 test positivity rate drops below 5% in Karnataka, below 2% in Bengaluru

On June 10, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announced that certain lockdown restrictions will be eased in districts with low COVID-19 cases.

news Health

For the first time in two months, Karnataka recorded a COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) of less than 5% on Friday, June 11. The state reported 8,249 new cases among 1.69 lakh tests conducted, making the TPR 4.86%. Bengaluru recorded 1,154 cases among 68,217 tests conducted, making the positivity rate on the day 1.69%. From June 4 to June 10, the average test positivity rate in the city was 3.35%. Bengaluru saw 4,769 people being discharged from hospitals, and 48 deaths on Friday. Karnataka recorded 159 deaths on the same day.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier said that the lockdown in the state would be relaxed when the TPR drops below 5%. Earlier this week, Yediyurappa announced that the lockdown will be extended from June 14 to June 21 as it is in 11 districts where the positivity rate is high. These districts are Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

In all remaining districts, including Bengaluru Urban, lockdown restrictions will be eased from June 14 onwards, allowing essential stores to be open until 2 pm. However, a night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am, as well as a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays has been announced in these districts.

Read: Karnataka lockdown to continue, relaxations in Bengaluru Urban and other districts

Read: Relaxations, weekend curfew guidelines: See whatâ€™s allowed in Bengaluru from June 14

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state currently stand at 2,03,769, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) on Friday was 1.92%. The number of new cases recorded on the day was also the lowest in two months.

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,154, Mysuru 817, Hassan 733, Tumakuru 576, followed by others.

Out of 159 deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Friday, Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest with 48, followed by Mysuru (20), Haveri (10), Ballari and Dharwad (9) and Shivamogga (7).

(With PTI inputs)