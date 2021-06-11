Relaxations, weekend curfew guidelines: See what’s allowed in Bengaluru from June 14

Read all the unlock guidelines for Bengaluru and 19 other districts.

The Karnataka government on June 11 issued an order allowing shops dealing with food items and stand-alone liquor stores to operate from 6 am to 2 pm starting from June 14 in Bengaluru Urban district. This order comes in line with unlock-related announcements made by Chief Minister BS Yediyurppa for 20 districts including capital Bengaluru city after strict state-wide lockdown imposed since the night of April 27. However, night and weekend curfew will continue to be in place until further orders and the guidelines have been reproduced in full below.

While 20 districts are going to enjoy certain relaxations, districts of Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi, and Kodagu will continue to remain under existing lockdown guidelines until further notice, owing to high positivity rate there.

Under the current lockdown guidelines, shops selling groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat and fish, animal fodder, and milk booths in Bengaluru are allowed to be open between 6 am and 10 am. Optical shops are also permitted to function from 6 am to 2 pm. From June 14, apart from the extended timings of 6 am to 2 pm, taxis and auto-rickshaws are permitted to operate and can carry a maximum of 2 passengers only. Night curfew (from 7 pm and 5 am) and weekend curfew will continue to be in place.

Other activities that will be allowed include all production units/establishments/industries being permitted to function with 50% of their staff strength, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. However, production units/establishments/industries engaged in garment manufacturing are permitted to function with 30% of their staff strength strictly adhering to COVID protocols. Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for COVID 19 management.

In addition to already operating government offices, the following government offices are also permitted to function with 50% of their staff: Agriculture and allied offices, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and offices of the Department of Revenue, and those giving skill training pertaining to the health sector.

Guidelines for night curfew

1. The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities.

2. Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move.

3. All industries/companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card/authorization issued by their respective Organization/Institution.

4. Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet Service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organization/institution. Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies/organizations shall work from the office. Rest will work from home.

5. Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited.

6. There shall be no restriction in movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Home delivery of goods and operations of E-Commerce companies are allowed.

7. Movement of trains and air travel are permitted. Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands are allowed, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

Guidelines for weekend curfew

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between Friday 7 pm to Monday 5 am, except for essential and emergency activities as mentioned below:

1. All State and Central Government offices and their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, etc, dealing with emergency, essential services and COVID 19 containment and management duties shall be fully functional and officers/personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement.

2. All industries/companies/organizations dealing with emergency and essential services and requiring operations 24/7 shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organization/institution. However, to the extent possible, employees should be encouraged to work from home.

3. Employees and vehicles of Telecom and Internet Service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organization/institution. Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies/organizations shall work from the office. Rest will work from home.

4. Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with minimal proof.

5. Movement of trains and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles, and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands is allowed for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

6. Marriages already scheduled are permitted to be conducted at their respective home in a low-key manner involving only close family relatives up to 40 people and strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines issued by state government.

7. Cremation/funerals to be allowed strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate with a maximum of 5 people.