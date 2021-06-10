Karnataka lockdown to continue, relaxations in Bengaluru Urban and other districts

The existing lockdown in Karnataka will not be lifted but restrictions will be relaxed in many districts, including Bengaluru Urban, from June 14.

news Lockdown

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that the state, which has been under lockdown since April 27, will go for a phased unlocking process. The decision comes as the COVID-19 cases have been dipping in many Karnataka districts. The existing lockdown in Karnataka will not be lifted but restrictions will be relaxed in 20 districts, including Bengaluru Urban, from June 14. However, the existing lockdown rules will continue with no changes in districts with high test positivity rate (TPR) â€” Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

In the 20 districts where the restrictions will be relaxed, including Bengaluru Urban and Udupi, a curfew will be in effect from 7 pm to 5 am from June 14. The weekend curfew will also be in effect in these districts from 7 pm every Friday till 5 am every Sunday till further notice.

What will be allowed in other districts

> Essential stores will be open from 6 am to 2 pm. (extended from 10 am)

> Parks will be open from 5 am to 10 am for walking

> Street vendors will be allowed to open from 6 am to 2 pm

> Auto and taxis will be available and only two people can travel at a time

> Factories will be allowed to open with 50% capacity, while garment industry can function with 30% capacity.

COVID-19 appropriate behaviour should be followed in public. "If the situation improves, we can announce more relaxations." the CM said on June 10. District officials will be given the freedom to take stricter measures.

