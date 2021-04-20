COVID-19 cluster in Bengaluru apartment complex: 80 cases reported so far

The apartment complex has over 3,000 flats and around 10,000 residents.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that 80 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Prestige Shantiniketan apartment complex in the city. The massive apartment complex located in Whitefield in the city has over 3,000 flats and over 10,000 residents. R Venkatachalapathi, Joint Commissioner of the Mahadevapura Zone of the BBMP, said that 1500 residents of the apartment were tested. Those who tested positive had travel history to states like Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, The Hindu reported.

The BBMP had earlier issued a notice on Saturday to the same apartment after cases were reported since April 4. A BBMP health official said that residents were not responding to health workers and not sharing data when it was requested. The BBMP also stated that some residents were reluctant to take a test, Bangalore Mirror reported. The apartment complex has 24 towers with around 150 to 180 apartments in each of them.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 15,785 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 9,618 cases in Bengaluru. Alarmingly, Bengaluru reported 97 fatalities among COVID-19 patients on the same day. The city reported 12,793 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Bengaluru hospitals are grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases and as per the bed availability document shared by the Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, 95% of the ICU beds in the city dedicated to COVID-19 patients were full as of Monday night. The Karnataka government has requested private hospitals to set aside more beds for government-referred COVID-19 patients.

