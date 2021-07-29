Complete lockdown on July 31, August 1 in Kerala: Here is what is allowed

As per the latest government order, the state will be under a complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1. Here is what is allowed.

With Kerala continuing to report high daily COVID-19 cases, the state government has decided to implement a complete lockdown in the state during the next weekend. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of July 28, Kerala has the highest active COVID-19 cases in the country with 1.5 lakh people presently under treatment. As per the latest government order issued on July 28, the state will be under a complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1 - Saturday and Sunday. Here is what is allowed and not allowed during the weekend.

Will restaurants be open?

On July 31 and August 1, takeaway and parcel services will not be allowed. Only home delivery of food is permitted from 7 am to 7 pm.

Will shops remain open?

Only essential neighbourhood shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish outlets are allowed to function from 7 am to 7 pm. Toddy shops will also remain open. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes.

Is public/private transportation allowed?

Movement of long-distance bus services, trains and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators) will be allowed to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals, bus stops is allowed for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. Goods carriage vehicles will also be allowed to ply. However, the vehicles will be only allowed to commute on displaying valid travel documents or tickets and strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Can you travel to Kerala?

Yes. A traveller by road has to register with the COVID-19 Jagratha portal and get an e pass from the state police site. Traveller should carry an RT-PCR test taken with 48 hours. However, if the person is vaccinated (even one dose), then there is no need for RT-PCR test.

Travelling by train- Register through COVID19-Jagratha portal. A person who is not vaccinated (with even one dose) requires an RT-PCR certificate taken with 48 hours.

Which industries/companies can function?

All industries, companies and organisations dealing with emergency and essential services and requiring operations 24x7 shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organisations shall be allowed on producing valid identity cards issued by the respective organisations and institutions.

Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid identity cards. In case of IT sector, only essential staff and employees shall work from the office.

Which public offices will remain open?

All state and central government offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations etc. dealing with emergency and essential services and COVID-19 containment and management duties shall be fully functional and officers and personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement. Kerala Books and Publication Society (KBPS) is allowed to function for the purpose of printing textbooks.

Who else can go out?

Patients and their attendants requiring emergency care and eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with valid identity proof.

Are weddings/other events allowed ?

Only weddings and housewarming ceremonies are allowed to be conducted after registering through the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

What other activities are allowed?

Construction activities following strict social distancing norms will be permitted on the weekend. However, activities shall be informed to the nearest police station in advance.

