Quaint Kumbalangi to scenic Vagamon: Five places near Kochi for a weekend getaway

From the charming fishing village of Kumbalangi to the majestic Athirappilly waterfalls, check out these tourist destination spots in Kerala.

Giving welcome relief to many in Kerala, who are eagerly waiting to travel and for a change of scenery, the government recently announced that tourist homes in the state can reopen. For residents in and around Kochi, who are looking forward to hitting the road and getting away from city life, here is a list of tourist spots that are ideal for a day trip or even a weekend getaway.

Kumbalangi

This quaint village surrounded by the backwaters of Vembanad Lake recently became popular even outside Kerala with the 2019 Malayalam film Kumbalangi Nights. Located just 12 km away from Kochi city, Kumbalangi is the perfect getaway for people who wish to be surrounded by the quietness of village life. There are a handful of resorts in the region that offer a comfortable stay.

Through the Kumbalangi Integrated Tourism Village project that is being implemented by the government, Kumbalangi has come to be considered a model tourism village in Kerala. The hundreds of Chinese fishing nets spread across its backwaters is indeed a sight to see, especially at night when the nets are lit up. For those who love fishing or just love to be surrounded by the beautiful backwaters, this place is a must-visit.

Paniyeli Poru

Close to a two-hour drive from Kochi city, Paniyeli Poru located near Malayattoor, in Ernakulam district, is a pristine destination with waterfalls amid green forest cover. The spot is conveniently located for those looking to make a day trip from the city. Paniyeli Poru, comes under the Malayattoor Forest Division and a light trek through the forest will reveal stunning views of the Periyar River gushing through the rocks and forming waterfalls. This spot is located 35 km away from Aluva, as well.

Vagamon

Located in Idukki district, Vagamon is just a three-hour drive from Kochi. Situated 1,100 metres above sea level, Vagamon is for people who want to get away from the hot summer days in Kochi. Here, one can enjoy cooler climes and the place is suited for activities like trekking and paragliding. Vagamon is also famous for three hillsâ€“Kurishumala, Thangalpara and Murugan Mala â€“related to three religions, namely Christianity, Islam and Hinduism. The hills are viewed by the people in the region as a symbol of religious harmony. Vagamon is also famous for buildings designed by the late architect Laurie Baker.

Kumarakom

Located in the Kottayam district, just 55 km away from Kochi city, Kumarakom is one of the most popular destinations in Kerala and is famous for its backwater tourism. The major attraction of the place is the traditional houseboat cruise, through the Vembanad lake. A lunch inside the houseboat, eating Keralaâ€™s traditional seafood cuisine, is a marvellous experience. Kumarakom bird sanctuary is also in the region and is famous for birds like Egrets, Darters, Herons, Teals, Waterfowl, Cuckoo, Wild Duck, and migratory birds like the Siberian Stork. Apart from private tourist homes, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation also has cottages available in the region for visitors.

Athirappilly and Vazhachal waterfalls

Athirappilly is the largest waterfall in Kerala, cascading from over 80 feet high. Located in Thrissur district, it is just a two-hour ride away from Kochi city. Close to Athirappilly waterfalls, within five kilometers, is the Vazhachal waterfalls. Nestled in the Sholayar forest range, the waterfalls provide a beautiful experience all year round. Both the spots are aptly located for a day trip from Kochi. There are also tourist homes in the region to spend the weekend and where one can wake up in the morning to stunning views of the waterfalls.

Even while holidaying, it is important to remember to follow COVID-19 safety norms, at all times, by wearing masks and following physical distancing. The Kerala government has also maintained that the tourist homes must follow COVID-19 protocol. And according to the government's guidelines, people who plan to stay at these tourist homes will only be admitted if they carry a negative RT-PCR certificate.



