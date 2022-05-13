Complaint alleges Kamal Haasan’s new song from Vikram insults Union govt

A resident of Chennai alleged that some of the lines from the ‘Pathala Pathala’ song mocked the Union government.

Flix Controversy

A day after the release of the first single ‘Pathala Pathala’ from director Lokesh Kangaraj’s upcoming film Vikram on May 12, a complaint has been lodged against the song. The upcoming Tamil movie stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The song was sung, and also had lyrics by actor Kamal Haasan.

As per a report in the Times of India, Selvam, a social activist and a resident of Chennai’s Korukkupettai, has filed a complaint against the lyrics, alleging that some of the lines from the ‘Pathala Pathala’ song mocks the Union government, and talks about their COVID-19 management and its funds in the exchequer, in a negative light. “Gajanaale kaasillae, Kallalaiyum kaasillae. Kaaichal joram neraiya varudhu, Thillalangadi thillalae. Ondriyathin thapaalae, Onniyum illa ippaalae. Saavi ippo thirudan kaila,Thillangadi thillalae,” are the lines from the song that the complainant referred to. The lines roughly translate to, “There is no money left in the treasury. At a time when fever and diseases are on the rise. Because of the mistakes of the centre (Union government), there’s nothing left now. The key now lies with the thief.”

The complaint was lodged by Selvam on May 12, at the Chennai police commissioner’s office. The complainant has also stated that if the police fail to take action, he will be approaching the Madras High Court. Kamal Haasan’s previous films such as Virumaandi (2004), and Vishwaroopam I (2013) among others, had also courted controversy ahead of their theatrical release. The song ‘Pathala Pathala’, which is set to tune by composer Anirudh Ravichander, and has already raked in 10 million views on YouTube.

‘Pathala Pathala’ is similar to tracks like ‘Kandasamy Madasamy’, and ‘Alwarpetta Aandava’ among others, songs previously sung by Kamal Haasan. The track also features visuals of Kamal Haasan shaking a leg. Ahead of the song’s release, Anirudh Ravichander tweeted on May 9, “Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir writes and sings #PathalaPathala. What a session! Thank you sir. #Vikram first single from May 11th day after. @Dir_Lokesh @RKFI (sic).”

Watch the lyric video of ‘Pathala Pathala’ song here: