Complainant asks VCK what happened to probe against abuse by spokesperson Vikraman

The complainant, lawyer Kiruba Munusamy, has now gone public asking if the VCK was trying to protect its deputy spokesperson R Vikraman.

news Abuse

Nearly two and half months after an internal inquiry committee was constituted by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) to probe allegations of abuse against the party’s deputy spokesperson R Vikraman, the complainant has said that a copy of the report has not been given to her, despite asking for it multiple times. Kiruba Munusamy, a Dalit woman lawyer, in May, had alleged that Vikraman inflicted casteist, financial and misogynist abuse on her under the pretext of a relationship. Vikraman recently shot to fame for taking ‘progressive’ positions in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 6.

The complainant is a notable anti-caste, Ambedkarite lawyer, Dalit rights activist, who works at the Supreme Court of India. On July 16, Kiruba took to social media asking the party to publish the report and hold Vikraman accountable by taking necessary disciplinary action against him. She also added that it would be “a grave injustice to the anti-caste movement” if Vikraman continues to hold his position in an anti-caste party like VCK after intentionally exploiting a Dalit woman activist to grow in the same party.

“The party leader upon preliminary enquiry & prima facie evidence constituted a 5-member committee with 2 external members to enquire & submit its report within 20 days. I submitted documentary evidence, 8 witness statements proving relationship, abuse, financial fraud & cheating. The committee took 40 days to submit its report. It's been a month & I was not issued a copy of the report. I've been relentlessly trying for a month now. The committee members are not giving. The office bearers are afraid to talk about it & even more scared to share the report,” Kiruba said.

She added that she had learnt from sources that the committee recommended action against Vikraman. “Is that why the report was deliberately kept hidden by VCK to protect its Deputy Spokesperson?” she asked.

In a letter to the party leadership, dated April 19, 2023, Kiruba alleged that Vikraman caused her financial and emotional damage over a prolonged period by exploiting her lowered caste vulnerabilities. She also accused him of inflicting “casteist and mental abuse” and cheating her of around Rs 13 lakh, in addition to making casteist comments about her education and work. Further, stating that a person whose actions are against the Ambedkarite Periyarist and Marxist ideologies and the fundamental principles of VCK should not be allowed to continue in the party, she asked the party to constitute a committee to inquire the allegations, and take disciplinary action against him.

In a Twitter thread, Kiruba shared screenshots of some of her chats with Vikraman.

Read: Bigg Boss Vikraman accused of casteist harassment, financial abuse in relationship

The party eventually, on May 1, constituted an internal inquiry committee comprising deputy general secretary Gauthama Sanna, organising secretary Neela Chandrakumar, state secretary (Labour Liberation Front) Kanalvizhi, and professors Sundaravalli and Semmalar. In the order notice issued by the party leader Thol Thirumavalavan, the committee was directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report to him within 20 days. However, Kiruba alleges that the report was submitted only after 40 days, and despite her asking for a copy of the report multiple times, she was not given one.

Read: VCK forms inquiry committee to probe allegations against Bigg Boss Vikraman

Party sources confirmed to TNM that the report has been submitted to the party leadership, however no decision regarding the action to be taken has been made yet.