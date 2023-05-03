VCK forms inquiry committee to probe allegations against Bigg Boss Vikraman

The inquiry committee comprises deputy general secretary Gauthama Sanna, organising secretary Neela Chandrakumar, state secretary (Labour Liberation Front) Kanalvizhi, and professors Sundaravalli and Semmalar.

news News

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), on Tuesday, May 2, constituted an internal inquiry committee to look into the allegations of casteist, misogynist, and financial abuse against the party’s deputy spokesperson R Vikraman, levelled by a Dalit woman lawyer. The move comes a day after TNM reported on the complaint by the prominent anti-caste, Dalit woman lawyer, filed with the party leadership on April 19.

According to an order notice by the party leader Thol Thirumavalavan, the inquiry committee comprises deputy general secretary Gauthama Sanna, organising secretary Neela Chandrakumar, state secretary (Labour Liberation Front) Kanalvizhi, and professors Sundaravalli and Semmalar. The committee is directed to conduct detailed inquiry with both Vikraman and the survivor, and record their statements within 15 days, and submit a report to Thirumavalavan within 20 days.

Journalist-turned-politician Vikraman, who recently became famous after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 where he was widely known for his progressive positions in the reality show, has been accused of financially abusing the woman over several years, and being casteist and misogynist towards her. During his time at Bigg Boss, Vikraman read out a letter to Dr BR Ambedkar, which went viral on social media and was greatly appreciated by viewers. The woman lawyer, in her letter, alleged that the ideas he projected on the show were a result of her tutoring and accused him of intellectual theft.

“On my birthday in 2022, I wrote a letter to him [Vikraman] about my visit to Ambedkar's house in London, in order to motivate myself. Having studied in London, I could relate to Ambedkar's life in London. Vikraman just replicated the letter in Bigg Boss saying that Ambedkar suffered in London,” the woman stated in her letter, adding that she confronted Vikraman about the incident but did not receive any reply from him.

In her petition to the party, the woman alleged that he also cheated her of around Rs 13 lakh. After the allegations surfaced, Vikraman returned most of the money he took from the complainant, according to sources. She also alleged that he made critical comments about her education and work that were casteist in nature.

When TNM contacted Vikraman earlier, he reacted to the issue by saying that he cannot respond to an ‘unsigned letter’.