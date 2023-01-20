Coimbatore Airport Director orders probe into actor’s complaint on discrimination

Sanam Shetty, who acted in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, as well as in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, raised the issue on social media, on January 15.

Days after actor Sanam Shetty took to social media alleging discrimination based on religion in Coimbatore airport, Director of the Coimbatore international airport V Senthil Valavan has ordered a probe into the incident. Sanam Shetty, who has acted in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, as well as in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, raised the issue on social media, on January 15.

In the video posted, the actor alleged that she, along with two other Muslim men who were wearing skull caps, were isolated and intercepted prior to the boarding of flight from Coimbatore to Chennai. “They said that it was a random check ahead of Republic Day. Of the 190 passengers, I was called because of my name and them, because of their attire. It was really disturbing. It was discrimination, to say the least,” she said in the video, and went on to demand that such discrimination be stopped.

On October 23,2022, Coimbatore witnessed a car blast. A Maruti 800 vehicle with LPG cylinders exploded near the Kottai Eswaran temple in Ukkadam. However, the police later found that an explosive device was used to trigger the blast. Five persons — Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25) of Ukkadam; Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27), and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27) of GM Nagar — were arrested in connection with the incident.

Post this, on November 19, a similar blast was reported in Mangaluru on November 19, when a an auto rickshaw blasted and two persons were injured. A little-known outfit by the name Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) claimed responsibility for the blast later. A taxi driver also claimed that he saw a person resembling the prime suspect in the Mangaluru blast at the Isha Yoga centre in Coimbatore during the festival of Deepavali.

