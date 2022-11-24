Mangaluru blast: Islamic Resistance Outfit claims responsibility

The accused Shariq was travelling in an auto rickshaw with a pressure cooker fitted with a detonator, wires, and batteries when it exploded on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19.

news Mangaluru blast

Days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into Mangaluru auto blast case, a little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast. A screenshot of the social media post stated that one of IRCâ€™s Mujahid brothers Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack a Hindu temple in Kadri. "We the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) would like to convey the message: One of our Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack the Hindutva Temple in Kadri (in Dakshina Kannada district), a bastion of the Saffron terrorists in Mangaluru," the post read.

Adding that their operation didnâ€™t meet its objectives, the post further stated, â€œAlthough this operation didn't meet its objectives, we still consider it a success from a tradecraft and tactics point of view as the brother in spite of being wanted and being pursued by the state and central intelligence agencies, was not only able to successfully evade them but even prepared and mounted an attack." According to media reports, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar will verify the genuineness of the organisation.

Shariq, hailing from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, was travelling in an auto rickshaw with a pressure cooker fitted with a detonator, wires, and batteries when it exploded on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19. He is currently being treated in a city hospital after suffering burn injuries. The explosion was "an act of terror" that caused significant damage, according to Karnataka police. "Matchboxes, phosphorus, sulphur, batteries, circuit boards, and nuts and bolts from the house were discovered. The home's owner, Mohan Kumar, was unaware of these actions," the ADGP had said. Four youths have been apprehended so far as part of the investigation â€“ two from Mysuru, one from Mangaluru, and one from Ooty.

With PTI inputs