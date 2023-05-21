CM Siddaramaiah cancels ‘zero traffic’ protocol, cites problems faced by citizens

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is cancelling the 'Zero Traffic' protocol employed while he travels by road. Announcing the decision on Sunday, May 21, the Chief Minister asked Bengaluru City Police Commissioner “to take back” the protocol for his vehicular movement. He added that the decision was made after “seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to ‘zero traffic’.”

I have asked Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the 'Zero Traffic' protocol for my vehicular movement.



I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to 'zero traffic.' — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2023

Zero traffic protocols are used when top dignitaries of the state travel by road and the police impose traffic restrictions on the public until they pass.

The CM’s decision comes immediately after the death of a woman who was trapped in a car in Bengaluru during the heavy rains on Sunday. The woman, Bhanu Rekha, only 22 years old, was travelling through the KR Circle underpass in the car with her family and a driver when water from the rain flowed to the area and caused them to be trapped inside. Five others with her were, however, rescued.

CM Siddaramaiah visited the hospital to understand the situation and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family.

Parts of Bengaluru were affected by the heavy rain that lashed the city on Sunday while several areas also witnessed hail storms. The India Meteorological Department had predicted rain and thundershowers in Bengaluru Urban on Sunday. More rain is expected in the district until May 25. Rain and thunderstorms are predicted in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, and Chitradurga.

In 2021, Basavaraj Bommai, the previous chief minister of the state, had also requested the traffic police to do away with the zero traffic privilege for his convoy.