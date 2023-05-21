Woman dies as car gets submerged in waterlogged Bengaluru underpass

The family from Vijayawada was reportedly travelling via the KR Circle underpass on Sunday, when the car got submerged in neck-deep water that had accumulated due to the heavy rain in the city.

A woman died in Bengaluru after getting trapped in a car along with her family and a driver at the KR Circle underpass during heavy rainfall on Sunday, May 21. The 22-year-old woman named Bhanu Rekha was stuck in a rented car as water gushed into the underpass. Many areas of Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains and hailstorms on Sunday. The family from Vijayawada had rented a car to visit Bengaluru.

As per media reports, the woman was immediately rushed to St Marthaâ€™s Hospital but died allegedly because the hospital staff was not responsive. One of the people who was involved in the rescue told the media that though one of the rescued women had been rushed to the hospital immediately, she did not receive any medical help for at least 15 minutes. Five others were rescued later and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Witnesses quickly rushed to their aid, throwing sarees and ropes to help them stay afloat. Emergency services personnel arrived promptly at the scene, and swimmers from the fire and emergency services department plunged into the water to rescue the individuals struggling to stay above the surface. Two members of the family were successfully pulled to safety, while the remaining individuals were rescued using a ladder.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the hospital to analyse the situation. Speaking to the media, he announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.