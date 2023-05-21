Bengaluru sees heavy rain and hail storms in many areas

Bengaluru Urban is likely to see more rain and thundershowers until May 25.

Roads in Bengaluru were inundated with water as heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed the city on Sunday afternoon. Many areas in the city witnessed hail storms. Certain parts of Bengaluru were hit by hailstorms including Malleshwaram and south Bengaluru areas. Videos show marble-sized hailstones pelting down causing damage to cars and other vehicles. Another video showed people collecting the hailstones and sharing them on social media.

The India Meteorological Department had in its weather bulletin said that Bengaluru Urban would very likely see rain and thundershowers on Sunday. The district had recorded 30.4mm of rainfall on Saturday, May 20. More rain and thundershowers have been forecast for the district until May 25. The districts likely to see more rain and thunderstorms are Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru and Chitradurga.

Visuals from the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru showed heavy rains along with winds taking over the play area, effectively putting the prospects of a crucial match for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) under threat.

A short spell of heavy rain on Saturday had resulted in trees being uprooted in some parts.

Heavy rains in Bengaluru. 3.30 pm feels like 7.00 pm #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/qt9Kz9ApZj — Preeti Shenoy (@preetishenoy) May 21, 2023