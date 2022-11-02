Chennai woman falls into open manhole, video shows people pulling her out

Following the incident, Greater Chennai Corporation officials put up barricades and closed the manholes on Barracks Road.

A tragic incident was narrowly avoided in Chennai, when a young woman was rescued from an open manhole by pedestrians. Preeti, a 24-year-old resident of Pattalam near Perambur, was walking near Barracks Road on Wednesday, November 2, on her way to work near Express Avenue mall. She fell into a manhole on the road, which was not visible as the road was inundated following incessant rains. However, pedestrians and bystanders noticed the incident and rushed to her aid. Videos that later surfaced show the people rushing to the manhole and pulling Preeti out and reviving her. While first aid was administered, she was taken to hospital for a checkup, and was later discharged.

P Sivakumar, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency and corporation officials inspected the site and ordered for safety measures to be put in place there. Following the incident with Preethi, GCC officials have put up barricades and closed the manholes in Barracks Road, and a water truck has been deployed to drain the rainwater.

The incident comes after a young journalist lost his life as he fell into the unbarricaded stormwater drain pit that was dug by the highways department. In the wake of these incidents, citizens have asked the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to prevent accidents and deaths as more rains are predicted over the coming weeks.

As the northeast monsoon touched down in Tamil Nadu, areas in north Chennai received heavy rainfall. Waterlogging was seen in PT Rajan Salai, Ashok Nagar, Medavakkam Tank Road and Millers Road in Pulianthope.

According to weather blogger Pradeep John, who goes by the moniker Tamil Nadu Weatherman, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar received the highest amount of rainfall in Chennai over the last two days with 346.5 mm of rain. Thiruvottriyur followed with 324.0 mm of rain in the last two days. Kathivakkam and Manali New Town received 317.1, and 314.3 mm of rain, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nungambakkam recorded the third-highest rainfall in 72 years. As per Dr S Balakrishnan, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nungambakkam received 8 cm of rainfall which is the highest amount of rainfall in 30 years. As heavy rainfall is expected to hit the city, the Chennai district administration declared a holiday for schools in the city.

