With scorching temperatures during the summer leading to a rise in power consumption, residents of Chennai complain of financial strain due to power tariff hikes implemented in Tamil Nadu.

The power tariff hike implemented in Tamil Nadu in September 2022 has had a significant impact on residents across the state including in Chennai city, particularly during the summer. With temperatures soaring as high as 42.7 degree Celsius this year, electricity consumption reached a peak, leading to a substantial rise in electricity bills for city dwellers. Some residents say that their electricity bills have nearly doubled since last year. Recently on June 7, another hike was announced that is expected to affect common service connections in apartments starting from July.

In September last year, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) approved a proposal by Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to raise the power tariff for domestic consumers. The TNERC also announced that power tariffs would henceforth be regularly revised every year, starting from July 1, 2022, until 2026-2027. Since then, power consumption has become a major concern for the people of Tamil Nadu.

While most people expected an increase in their bills, they were taken aback when they discovered that their costs had nearly doubled compared to the previous summer. Vedanayagam, a resident of Chetpet, said, "Normally, we pay around Rs 300 for our electricity bills, excluding water bills. Last May, we paid around Rs 500 for electricity and water. However, this year, our bill amounted to Rs 926, and we had to contribute Rs 275 towards the common electricity bill of our apartment. The charges have nearly doubled, excluding the water bill."

The recently announced hike in common electricity tariff from Rs 8 to Rs 8.37 per unit is expected to add to the financial strain faced by the city's residents, starting from July. Gayathri, a resident of a three-storied building in Triplicane, expressed her concerns, saying, "I am not even bothered by my individual household electricity bills. What worries me is the apartmentâ€™s common electricity bill, which is now almost equal to my flatâ€™s electricity bill. I find it hard to accept that our water motor consumes that much power."

Advancements in electronic devices, such as Bluetooth headphones, digital watches, and eBook readers, have also led to an increase in power consumption. In recent years, households have witnessed a significant rise in the number of gadgets and electrical appliances used. Mani, an earning member of a family of four from Virugambakkam who owns two air conditioners, emphasised the importance of mindful consumption in such times. He said that small changes such as unplugging chargers when not in use, and being conscious of power leakages and wasteful consumption of electricity, had made a considerable difference in his householdâ€™s electricity bills.

Recently, on June 7, the TNERC announced a power tariff hike of 4.7%, effective from July 1, 2023. Although this revision does not directly affect domestic connections, charges for common service connections in apartments are expected to rise by nearly eight rupees per unit, while the fixed charges are likely to rise from Rs 200 per kilowatt for two months to Rs 209 per kilowatt. This hike too is likely to impact residents living in apartments.

Gayathri expressed her thoughts on the matter, saying, "The government's scheme of providing 100 units of free power is commendable. However, during the summer when school-going children stay at home, it would be helpful to have a reduction or concession in our electricity bills. The summer heat is only increasing every year. I canâ€™t begin to imagine how we are going to manage the next summer."

