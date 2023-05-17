Chennai recorded its highest temperature in the state on Tuesday, May 16. The temperature in Meenambakkam rose to as high as 42.7° C, making it the hottest day of the year so far in the state. This is the third consecutive day in which temperatures have been above 40°C in the city. Meanwhile, areas like Nungambakkam recorded 41.8°C. Areas like Vanagaram, Tambaram, Tirur and Potheri also recorded temperatures as high as 42°C. According to reports, the temperatures in the city were four degrees above normal.
When combined with the humidity in Chennai, which was as high as 60%, reports said that the heat experienced was close to 50°. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) claimed that the rise in temperature was because of the delayed seabreeze. However, private weather forecasters and bloggers said that the rise in temperatures is a heatwave.
The IMD predicted that Chennai will have no relief from the scorching heat till the end of the week. A press release issued by the IMD said, “They were in the range 35°C to 41.5°C in the plains of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal areas, 33°C to 40°C in south Tamilnadu and 25°C to 29°C in the hilly areas. Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.5°C (2.1°C above normal).” The agency has also predicted above normal rise in temperatures (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places including Kerala & Mahe, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.