At 42.7 degree celsius, Chennai's Meenambakkam records hottest temperature in state

According to reports, the temperatures in Chennai were four degrees above normal.

news Weather

Chennai recorded its highest temperature in the state on Tuesday, May 16. The temperature in Meenambakkam rose to as high as 42.7° C, making it the hottest day of the year so far in the state. This is the third consecutive day in which temperatures have been above 40°C in the city. Meanwhile, areas like Nungambakkam recorded 41.8°C. Areas like Vanagaram, Tambaram, Tirur and Potheri also recorded temperatures as high as 42°C. According to reports, the temperatures in the city were four degrees above normal.

When combined with the humidity in Chennai, which was as high as 60%, reports said that the heat experienced was close to 50°. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) claimed that the rise in temperature was because of the delayed seabreeze. However, private weather forecasters and bloggers said that the rise in temperatures is a heatwave.

The IMD predicted that Chennai will have no relief from the scorching heat till the end of the week. A press release issued by the IMD said, “They were in the range 35°C to 41.5°C in the plains of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal areas, 33°C to 40°C in south Tamilnadu and 25°C to 29°C in the hilly areas. Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.5°C (2.1°C above normal).” The agency has also predicted above normal rise in temperatures (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places including Kerala & Mahe, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.