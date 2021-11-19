Chennai rains: IMD withdraws red alert, but heavy rains to continue

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu coast, crossed between Puducherry and Chennai on the morning of Friday, November 19.

news Weather

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu coast, crossed between Puducherry and Chennai on the morning of Friday, November 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The depression crossed the coast between 3-4 am. As a result, the weather watchdog has withdrawn the red alert that was in place in Chennai, as the chances for extremely heavy rainfall are slim. However, the IMD has put in place an orange alert, indicating very heavy rain and authorities to be alert, for the city.

According to IMD, the depression that lay centred over north coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood, about 60 km south-southwest of Chennai and 60 km north- northeast of Puducherry at 5.30 a.m. on Friday is to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours. The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rain likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24 hours. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Erode and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu during the same period.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next six hours and decrease gradually thereafter. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as the condition will be rough along the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next six hours.

Meanwhile several district administrations in Tamil Nadu have declared holiday on Friday. All government-run, private and aided schools in Puducherry have been ordered to remain shut in light of the rains that battered the area.

Read: Schools, colleges shut in Puducherry, Karaikal on Nov 19 due to heavy rainfall