Schools, colleges shut in Puducherry, Karaikal on Nov 19 due to heavy rainfall

The government has declared a holiday for all government-run, private and aided schools on Friday in view of the incessant rain.

The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all government-run, private and aided schools on Friday, November 19, in view of the incessant rain. Joint Director of Education V G Sivakami said in a press release on Thursday, November 18, that in view of the rains battering Puducherry and Karaikal regions, all schools would remain closed in the two regions on November 19.

Meanwhile, the Territorial Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam held discussions with the officials of the Department of Electricity and asked the officials to take immediate steps wherever and whenever power supply is disrupted and also set right overhead power lines that get snapped by rains and strong winds. Puducherry recorded 15.1 cm rainfall till 7 pm on Thursday, said a press release from the Department of Revenue.

Meanwhile, one person drowned to death after heavy rains lashed Puducherry and surrounding areas. The person, who is yet to be identified, drowned in the Malattar river which is in a spate following heavy rainfall due to the low-pressure area over the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal. Puducherry District Collector, Purva Garg said that the body of the deceased person was recovered with the help of Fire Department and scuba drivers.

The District Collector also said that heavy rains in the Puducherry region damaged 62 huts and 27 houses. Three trees were uprooted obstructing the roads, later removed by the Fire and Rescue department and the Forest department. The Collector said that all necessary steps have been taken to remove the stagnated water in many parts of Puducherry central which are inundated. The Puducherry administration has already opened 194 relief centres to accommodate people who were shifted following heavy rains. The Civil Supplies Department has arranged food packets for those who are in the relief camps.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Puducherry and Karaikal till November 20. One team of the NDRF from Arkonam in Tamil Nadu is requested to be deployed at Puducherry, the district collector said. The state emergency department is functioning 24x7 to attend to various complaints and grievances. Puducherry Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy has visited the rain affected areas and directed officials to be ready for any emergency.

