Chennai IT corridor choked as tanker lorries line up to tap groundwater illegally

A fleet of lorries were lined up on the 200 feet road, hindering commute and causing severe traffic congestion on Sunday.

Illegal tapping of water by tanker lorries near Nanmangalam lake in the Chennai suburb has affected commuters who take the radial road between Pallavaram and Thoraipakkam, considered a vital link connecting several neighbourhoods and IT parks. On Sunday, August 20, around 60 private tanker lorries could be found on the corridor tapping water illegally from private borewells near Nanmangalam lake. The tanker lorries were lined up, occupying two lanes of the 200 feet road, hindering commute.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Madras High Court had passed several structures against the illegal extraction of groundwater but there had been no let up with tankers pumping out lakhs of litres of water from borewells everyday, which could seriously impact the groundwater situation. Hoses that extend to several hundred metres are being used by the tankers to draw the water.

A video of motorists arguing with the drivers of the tankers to clear the road on Sunday has surfaced on Twitter. David Manohar, an activist from Arapoor Iyakkam who uploaded the video alleged, “Until a few months ago, only 6-7 lorries would come. Now it's 50-60 lorries tapping water illegally.”

The vehicles are causing distress to other road users “Only one lane is available for motorists due to damaged roads causing heavy traffic. In addition, accidents are also frequent. Tanker lorry mafia is more powerful than the government,” he said.

There are complaints of increasing accidents in the suburbs around Nanmangalam lake. On Sunday, a 10-year-old commuter died in the neighbouring Kovilambakkam area on Monday after a speeding water tanker lorry ran over her. The Chengalpattu police are investigating the case.