Ten-year-old girl killed near Chennai after being run over by water tanker

Leora Sri died at once after being run over by a water tanker in Kovilambakkam near Chennai. The driver who fled the spot is yet to be identified.

news News

A 10-year-old died after a water tanker ran over her, when she slipped and fell from a two-wheeler on her way to school with her mother in Chengalpattu districtâ€™s Kovilambakkam near Chennai on Monday, August 21. The student, Leora Sri, died at once, and the driver of the water tanker fled the spot. According to reports, the driver who is yet to be identified by the police, was speeding when Leoraâ€™s mother Keerthi was driving a two-wheeler.

The mother and daughter were on their way to Madipakkam where Leoraâ€™s school is located. Keerthi reportedly lost her balance while navigating through heavy traffic due to which Leora slipped and fell on the road. The tanker then ran over Leora. The driver parked the tanker a few metres away from the accident spot in Kovilambakkam before he fled.

Reports of water tankers operating illegally in large numbers near Kovilambakkamâ€™s water bodies have surfaced in the media recently, and are being cited as a major concern for commuters in the area. The Chengalpattu police are investigating the case.