CET exams: 11 centres in Bengaluru where students need to arrive early

The KEA has arranged to provide breakfast and lunch to students writing their exams at St Joseph's Indian PU College on Vittal Mallya Road as it is very close to Kanteerva stadium.

news CET exam

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has asked students taking the Common Entrance Test (CET) in eleven centres around the city to appear at their respective centres at or before 8.30 am on Saturday, May 20.

Read: Writing KCET in Bengaluru on Saturday? Hereâ€™s what you need to know

The students have been asked to come in early to avoid the heavy traffic and congestion that is expected to surround the area due to the oath-taking ceremony of the new Congress government that will take place at Kanteerava stadium. Efforts will also be made to bring candidates stuck in traffic to the examination centre if they show the examination admit card to the police. The KEA has also made arrangements to provide breakfast and lunch to students writing their exams at St Joseph's Indian PU College on Vittal Mallya Road as it is very close to Kanteerva stadium.

Students writing their CET exams in the following centres will have to arrive at 8.30 am.

Bishop Cotton Womenâ€™s Christian College, 3rd Avenue, CSI Compound

Goodwill Christian College For Women, Promenade Road, Frazer Town

St Joseph's Undergraduate College, Residency Road

St Joseph's Indian Composite Pre-University College, Vittal Mallya Road

St Anne's PU College for Girls, Millers Road

RBANMS PU College, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road

SJRC BIFR PU College, Ananda Rao Circle

Cathedral Composite PU College, Richmond Road

St Euphrasias Girls' High School, Albert Street, Richmond Town

Stracey Memorial Composite PU College, St Mark's Road

Hasanath Women's PU College, Dickenson Road

Also read: Karnataka Chief Minister swearing-in: Full list of traffic restrictions in Bengaluru