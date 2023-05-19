Writing KCET in Bengaluru on Saturday? Here’s what you need to know

This year, about 2,60,000 students are expected to take the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), which is scheduled to be held from May 20 to May 22 throughout the state.

news Traffic

As both the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) and the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium fall on Saturday, May 20, Special Commissioner (Traffic) for Bengaluru MA Saleem has ordered some regulatory measures. Prohibitory orders have been enforced within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres falling under the police commissionerate. Additionally, Commissioner Saleem has mandated the closure of all photocopy shops surrounding the examination centres to guarantee a smooth examination process.

This year, about 2,60,000 students are expected to take the KCET, which is scheduled to be held from May 20 to May 22 throughout Karnataka. Among the examinees, there will be approximately 1,40,000 girls and 1,21,000 boys, distributed across 592 examination centres in the state. Specifically in Bengaluru, there are 121 examination centres.

“We have prepared a detailed plan to handle tomorrow’s situation to ensure everything goes on smoothly. Any students in need of help can approach any traffic police they spot for assistance,” Saleem said. Additionally, students writing the exam near the Kanteerava Stadium are advised by the traffic police to reach their centre before 8.30 am. Those appearing for the exam in the afternoon at St Joseph’s Indian PU College on Mallya Hospital Road are advised to come to St Mark’s Road and Vittal Mallya Road and enter the college in front of UB City.

In addition, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and St Joseph’s PU College have taken measures to support students who will be taking the KCET at the college. According to a report in the Indian Express, the KEA has made arrangements for breakfast and lunch, specifically at St Joseph’s College, considering the swearing-in ceremony taking place at the same time. The traffic police will also be providing assistance to students appearing at St Joseph’s PU College and have asked them to contact ACP Traffic Planning at 9480801809.