Karnataka Chief Minister swearing-in: Full list of traffic restrictions in Bengaluru

Citizens have been requested to immediately inform the traffic control room if they notice any congestion or accident.

In light of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other ministers at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 20, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have taken measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The police have restricted the entry of all types of vehicles from Queens Circle towards Siddalingaiah Circle on Saturday. Commuters are advised to take a left or right turn at Queenâ€™s Circle and move towards Lavelle Road or Queenâ€™s Road.

Vehicles coming from Balekundri Circle towards Queenâ€™s Circle will be diverted towards Police Thimmaiah Circle at Patta Junction. However, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses and other vehicles are allowed to take a left turn at Police Thimmaiah Circle and proceed towards KR Circle. No vehicles are allowed from CTO Circle towards Queenâ€™s Circle but they can take Cubbon Road and either can go towards Anil Kumble Circle or towards Manipal Center. Vehicles from Halsoor gate moving towards Siddalingaiah Circle will also be diverted towards Devanga Junction and Mission Road.

Vehicles of dignitaries who will be arriving for the swearing-in ceremony can park at St Josephâ€™s College ground and other vehicles can be parked at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palikeâ€™s (BBMP) Head Office premises or at Badami House, United Mission College campus, or on the left side of KG Road. However, vehicles are prohibited from parking on RRMR Road, Kasturba Road, and Mallya Hospital Road.

Invitees arriving for the programme are advised to get down from their vehicles and reach the venue through RRMR Road and Mallya Hospital Road gates. Those arriving from different districts in vehicles are advised to reach KG Road or Richmond Circle or Queenâ€™s Circle and then reach the venue by foot while their vehicles can be parked in Palace Grounds. Explosives, sharp objects, matchboxes, lighters, and other such items are not allowed at the venue.

