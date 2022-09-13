CCTV footage of Secunderabad fire confirms blaze started in electric bike showroom

Eight people were killed and many others were injured after the flames from the electric showroom spread across the building that also housed a lodge, trapping 25 people inside.

CCTV footage of the massive fire that killed eight people in Secunderabad shows that the fire started near an electric scooter parked in the electric vehicle showroom and spread within seconds. The visuals show smoke emanating from near the wheel of an electric scooter, and slowly spreading around the vehicle and then within three to four seconds, there is a small explosion, after which the vehicle catches fire. The CCTV visuals cement the police’s suspicions that the battery or the generator located in the showroom may have caused the fire. It is yet to be determined what exactly caused the fire.

The electric vehicle showroom is located in the basement of the building that houses Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel , where around 25 people found themselves trapped by the fire on Monday night. The CCTV footage also shows that the fire broke out around 9.17 pm. A blue tarpaulin covering other vehicles stored inside the showroom may have caused the fire to spread faster and subsequently spreading over to the lobby, ground floor, and the first and second floors of the hotel, which had four floors. The hotel has 25 rooms in total.

Speaking to TNM, North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandana Deepthi said, “From the footage retrieved it seems like the fire started from the batteries of the vehicle. Whether the batteries were being charged, was the fire sparked from the open or closed batteries, etc will be known only after the report is received. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report is awaited, the electricity and fire department officials are working on their report too.”

“Though the fire started at 9:17 pm, the hotel management probably realised that there was a fire in the basement only a little later. The police were informed by the management soon later,” said the DCP. While the fire started in the cellar which had electric bikes in it, the North Zone DCP said that there were also gas cylinders, open batteries, generators and petrol bikes there, and that as of Tuesday, it was unclear what exactly triggered the fire. The police have said that Ruby Pride Hotel and the e-bike showroom Ruby Motors had both flouted various safety norms.

The police booked cases under Sections 304 Part-II (having knowledge that death may be caused by the act), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC and Section B of the Explosives Act against the owners of the hotel and showroom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao condoled the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia on behalf of the Union and the state government.

With PTI inputs