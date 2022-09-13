Secunderabad fire: PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for families of victims

The PM also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 to those injured in the major fire accident that happened at a lodge in Secunderabad on Monday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured in the major fire accident that happened at a lodge in Secunderabad. On Monday, September 12 night, fire from an electric bike showroom spread and engulfed a lodge where around 30 people were staying. Eight people were killed and six others were injured in the accident.

The lodge - Ruby Pride - is located in the Monda Market area in Secunderabad. According to preliminary reports, the fire had started from the Ruby Motors showroom which is located in the basement of the building where Ruby Lodge is located. The fire had trapped at least 25 people inside the building, filling it with smoke. Further, the one entrance to the building, located next to the bike showroom was blocked by the fire and smoke. The police say that those who were killed suffocated to death due to the fire while many among the six injured were hurt when they jumped out of the building to escape the fire.

PM Modi has expressed condolences and said that the ex-gratia will be provided from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF). “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured: PM @narendramodi,” PM Office’s twitter handle had tweeted.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said it was a very unfortunate incident and a probe has been ordered into it. “Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge,” he said.

Police said that the people who have been killed are mainly tourists, who had come to Hyderabad for some work and were living in the lodge as it was located close to the railway station in Secunderabad. A probe has been launched into the incident by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner. The injured people have been shifted to Yashoda Hospital and Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, where they are being treated.

