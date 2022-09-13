Union govt orders preliminary probe into Secunderabad e-bike showroom fire

While the fire started in a cellar which had e-bikes, police said it also had gas cylinders, open batteries, generators and petrol bikes, and that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has ordered a preliminary enquiry into the fire incident at an electric bike showroom in the Secunderabad area of Hyderabad, a senior government official said. Eight people, including a woman, staying in a hotel were killed in a midnight fire that originated from an electric bike showroom located below, in the Secunderabad area on Monday, September 12. "Two experts are visiting (electric-bike showroom in Secunderabad) after the police submit preliminary finding," the official said. Ten more people were injured and rushed to various hospitals, police said. Most of the victims were asphyxiated.

The fire and smoke from the showroom engulfed Hotel Ruby Pride situated above the showroom killing the victims. Police have said that both Ruby Pride Hotel and the e-bike showroom Ruby Motors had flouted safety norms. North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandana Deepthi said that there were gas cylinders, electric bikes, open batteries, generators and petrol bikes too in the cellar, and that as of Tuesday, it was unclear what exactly triggered the fire. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Electricity Department and Fire Department have all been asked to probe the cause of the fire.

Concerned over cases of fire incidents involving electric two-wheelers, the road transport ministry recently introduced additional safety provisions in the battery safety standards which will come into effect from October 1. The amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, on-board chargers, design of battery packs, and thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuits leading to a fire.

In April this year, cases of electric two-wheelers of manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV catching fire were reported. It prompted the government to form a panel to examine. The MoRTH had constituted an expert committee, chaired by ARCl Hyderabad director Tata Narsingh Rao, Centre for Fire, Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES) scientist M K Jain, Indian Institute of Science principal research scientist Subba Reddy and IIT Madras professor Devendra Jalihal as members to recommend additional safety requirements in the existing battery safety standards notified under CMV Rules.

Taking the EV fire accidents into consideration, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in April warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent and said they would be ordered to recall the defective vehicles. Subsequently, Ola Electric recalled 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers. Okinawa also announced its recall of 3,215 units of its Praise Pro electric scooter to fix any issue related to batteries. Similarly, Pure EV recalled 2,000 units of its ETrance+ and EPluto 7G models.

