Cavalry cop dies by suicide in Chennai

According to sources, Arun Kumar had attended office earlier in the day and was granted permission to return home. However, around 11:30 am, his roommate found Arun Kumar dead in his room and alerted the police.

A cavalry policeman died by suicide at his house in Vasantha Nagar, Chennai on Monday, July 10. The deceased, identified as Arun Kumar, was a member of the Mounted Police Force under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police. According to sources, Arun Kumar had attended office earlier in the day and was granted permission to return home. However, around 11:30 am, his roommate found him dead in his room and alerted the police.

Following the report, the Ayanavaram police arrived at the scene and recovered Arun Kumarâ€™s body. The authorities subsequently sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Reports indicate that Arun Kumar hailed from Virudhunagar district and had been serving as a constable in cavalry since 2022. He had recently married and his wife is working in the police department in Tirunelveli district.

It is the second police death by suicide recorded within a week. Coimbatore range DIG Vijayakumar died by suicide in Coimbatore on July 7. The 45-year-old IPS officer hailed from Tamil Naduâ€™s Theni and was posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range. The incident occurred at his official residence in Red Fields near Coimbatore Race Course.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.