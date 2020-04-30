Book cases instead of using 'lathi' on lockdown violatiors: Hyderabad commissioner

The Commissioner issued a statement after two incidents of people being beaten up by policemen when they stepped out for essentials came to light.

Coronavirus Policing

A day after two men were allegedly hit by policemen in Hyderabad who were enforcing the lockdown, the city police has advised its personnel not to wield the lathis, saying that such acts will spoil the hard work being done by the 10,000-strong personnel assisting the government in containing the spread of coronavirus.

Referring to sporadic incidents of policemen beating civilians who stepped out during the lockdown with lathis, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Wednesday said that two incidents at Golconda and Mirchowk areas have brought a bad name to the Hyderabad city police. In this regard, a constable and a home guard were placed under suspension for their "unprofessional" conduct.

Facing flak over use of force against people while enforcing lockdown by the police, the Hyderabad Police chief said any action regarding violation of lockdown should be done legally and added "You can book a case. But do not use lathi for such purpose".

In separate incidents, the two men suffered bleeding injuries and one of them told media persons that one police man hit him on his head while he was on his way to buy vegetables.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Wednesday called for a report by June 2 from the Hyderabad Police Commissioner after an advocate approached the Commission over the Golconda incident seeking directions for an inquiry into the matter and necessary action against the police personnel responsible for the act.

Kumar said in both the cases police have used lathi to hit civilians and added "such unprofessional conduct of two police officers spoils the image of hard work of more than 10,000 police officers in the city who are working so hard round- the-clock."

He further said it appears the SHOs and Assistant Commissioners of Police are not briefing the police officers before their shift and said that Deputy Commissioners of Police must visit two Police Stations every day and brief the men.

"All of you are working so hard for over a month and please do not allow a few constables to spoil your hard work, " Kumar said.

Hyderabad city police remain committed to safety, security and dignity of the common man, Kumar added.

