Telangana cop distributes footwear to migrant workers trekking hundreds of miles

P Raghavender has also vowed to donate a portion of his salary to take care of migrant workers until the lockdown ends.

On Sunday, when Armoor Inspector P Raghavender was patrolling National Highway 44, he came across a group of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh who had set off on an arduous journey to reach their hometown-- more than 1000 kilometers away-- by foot. Despite counselling them to stay back in the state, the migrants were determined to reach Uttar Pradesh. Though the Inspector failed to convince them, acknowledging their plight, he thought that at least they would be better equipped for the perilous journey with proper footwear, and distributed footwear to them.

“I thought of distributing footwear, when I saw a woman without any footwear. She had wrapped around a chunni on her leg which worked as a protection for her feet. So I bought footwear for them and gave it to the group,” said Inspector P Raghavender.

As the migrants continued to leave in droves, the Inspector from the northern part of Telangana, distributed at least 200 pairs of footwear to the migrants from his own money.

Though the Telangana government is providing the migrant workers with food and has made arrangements for their accommodation, the workers, who have lost all patience are leaving the state, braving the heat.

The government which has praised the migrant workers as an ‘engine of development’, is providing Rs 1,500 per family and Rs 500 per individual, besides providing 12 kg rice and other essential items.

“They are not listening. They are determined to reach their hometowns, despite being aware of the risks involved,” the Inspector said.

Following Inspector Raghavender’s actions, several local police stations and leaders are distributing footwear to the migrant workers.

Besides this initiative, Raghavender has vowed to donate a portion of his salary to take care of migrant workers until the lockdown ends. “The police department has come up with a challenge similar to the ‘green challenge’ initiated by MP Santosh Kumar. Towards that I will be donating half my salary,” the Inspector said. As part of ‘green challenge’ political leaders and bureaucrats had to plant trees, in a bid to increase greenery and make Haritha Haram- the afforestation programme of the government a success.

The Inspector disclosed that so far three police stations from Kodad, Banswada and Kamareddy have shown interest in the initiative.