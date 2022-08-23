BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh hours after arrest for anti-Prophet remarks

The BJP has also issued a show-cause notice to the Goshamahal MLA.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended MLA Raja Singh, hours after he was arrested in Telangana for his remarks against the Prophet. Raja Singh had made these remarks in a video uploaded onto YouTube as a response to Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy show which was held successfully in Hyderabad, despite his threats. Raja Singh, an MLA form Ghoshamahal, is known for making controversial and communal remarks against Muslims.

The BJP has issued him a notice, stating that action is being taken against him as he has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters which is, in violation of party rules. In the video, Raja Singh had reiterated former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks about the Prophet, which had sparked international backlash. Sharma’s remarks had forced the BJP to clarify its stance on the issue, saying that it “respects all religions” and “strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality”. Nupur Sharma was later suspended from the BJP for her remarks on the Prophet Mohammed.

Raja Singh’s remarks also despite a warning from top BJP leadership not to make any controversial remarks against Muslims. In the national executive meeting held in Hyderabad, BJP’s National General Secretary BL Santosh had warned BJP motormouth leaders and had asked them not to make any controversial statements that are explicitly anti-Islam.

However, after Munawar’s show was held in Hyderabad, Raja Singh released a video abusing Munawar and his family. He laughs while claiming that Munawar’s mother was assaulted in Gujarat during the riots, and that is why he is doing stand-up comedy targeting Hindus and the BJP. He adds in the video that he is making the remarks about Prophet as Munawar had cracked jokes about Hindu gods.

In its notice to the MLA, the BJP said that Raja Singh made remarks against the party’s official stand.

“I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/ assignments if any, with immediate effect,” states the letter to Raja Singh, signed by Om Pathak, Member Secretary of the BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee.

Raja Singh has been asked to respond by September 2 why he should not be expelled from the party. “Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2 of September 2022,” the letter states.

Earlier, while addressing the media on Tuesday morning, Raja Singh declared that he was ready to go to jail for his comments and expressed no remorse. He also said, "For me, religion comes first and only then politics."

