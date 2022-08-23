BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested in Hyderabad for comments on Prophet Mohammed

Raja Singh is said to have released a video on YouTube in the backdrop of standup comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad.

BJP MLA Raja Singh, who represents the Goshamahal assembly constituency in Hyderabad, was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday, August 23 for his comments on Prophet Mohammed. Following Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy show in Hyderabad, BJP MLA Raja Singh released a video on YouTube in which he purportedly made objectionable statements against the Prophet.

After the video surfaced on social media, massive protests erupted in parts of Hyderabad demanding Raja Singhâ€™s arrest. A huge rally was held from Natrajnagar to Tappachabutra police station in Hyderabad, in which slogans were raised against the MLA, demanding his arrest within 24 hours.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Raja Singh under Sections 295(a)- Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reliÂ­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reliÂ­gious beliefs; 153(a)- Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony; 505 (1) (b)- with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity; and 505 (2)- Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes; besides Section 506- Punishment for criminal intimidation, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The "objectionable" video was claimed by Raja Singh to be a "comedy" in response to Munawar Faruqui's comedy show that was held earlier in Hyderabad. The video has now been disabled by YouTube.

The video suggests that the MLA's remarks were similar to that of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Nupur was suspended from the BJP following her remarks on Prophet Mohammed on a TV show which sparked international outrage.

The complaint alleged that Raja Singh has hurt the sentiments of Muslims in order to disturb the peace and tranquillity and to create hatred between two groups on religious grounds.

While being whisked away by police officers from his residence, the MLA said that he is not scared of the consequences as he talked about dharma.

Meanwhile, BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay, who is on his Praja Sangrama Padayatra in Jangaon district, was arrested by the police for reportedly holding a protest against the BJP MLAâ€™s arrest. Bandi Sanjay was taken away in a police vehicle to an undisclosed location.

The TRS and BJP have been locking horns in the wake of the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state and amid the allegations by the BJP against the Chief Ministerâ€™s daughter and MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, suggesting her involvement in a "liquor scam".